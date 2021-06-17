Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Price Hits $2.67 on Exchanges

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market capitalization of $101.52 million and $26,408.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.67 or 0.00007057 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00060154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00025834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003916 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $285.86 or 0.00755078 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00084174 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00042514 BTC.

About Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is a coin. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 coins. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official Twitter account is @BloomzedInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official website is bloomzed.io . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official message board is medium.com/@bloomzed

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

