Blue Edge Capital LLC Has $7.57 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Blue Edge Capital LLC lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,446 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.7% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after buying an additional 7,548,014 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,877,308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,678,564,000 after purchasing an additional 65,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,481,005,000 after purchasing an additional 115,881 shares during the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,415.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.99, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,302.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,630.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

