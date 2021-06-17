Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.77. Blueknight Energy Partners shares last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 268,594 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $151.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.08 million during the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 34.77%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,685,000. DG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 26.2% in the first quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,088,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after purchasing an additional 641,199 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 185.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 759,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 493,363 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Blueknight Energy Partners by 32.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 505,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 124,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.15% of the company’s stock.

About Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP)

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it had 53 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of the company.

