BMO Capital Markets Increases Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $93.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $88.00 to $93.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.57% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CNC. Stephens raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.63.

Shares of Centene stock traded up $1.44 on Thursday, hitting $74.06. The stock had a trading volume of 178,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,994,997. The firm has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $75.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.12.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,612,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,070,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,940. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Centene by 8.4% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 8.5% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 37,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the first quarter valued at $9,947,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

