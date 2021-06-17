Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Short Interest Up 28.7% in May

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 748,500 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the May 13th total of 581,800 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 368,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BCC shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boise Cascade has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

NYSE BCC opened at $60.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.49. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $78.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.53%.

In related news, Director Mack L. Hogans sold 2,635 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $199,390.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,094.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $639,606.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at $370,942.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,854 shares of company stock worth $994,992. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

