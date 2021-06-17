BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,979 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BOKF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 4,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,238 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

BOKF stock opened at $90.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BOK Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $48.41 and a 52-week high of $98.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.49.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $444.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. BOK Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BOKF. Truist lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.83.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

