Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Short Interest Down 18.4% in May

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 98,700 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the May 13th total of 121,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOIVF remained flat at $$5.30 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 33,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,810. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.17. Bolloré has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $5.50.

BollorÃ© SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and electricity storage solutions businesses in Asia, Africa, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Transportation and Logistics, Oil Logistics, Communications, and Electricity Storage and Systems segments.

