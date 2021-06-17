Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Short Interest Down 18.7% in May

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,297,300 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the May 13th total of 39,747,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.4 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BDRBF. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Bombardier from $0.65 to $0.80 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Bombardier from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Bombardier from $0.50 to $0.80 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.67.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Shares of BDRBF stock remained flat at $$0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 467,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,096,245. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77. Bombardier has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.94.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.