Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the May 13th total of 874,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 445,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $140,222.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,349.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BCEI opened at $48.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.56. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $50.98. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 2.01.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 10.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCEI. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

