Bondly Market Cap Tops $15.74 Million (BONDLY)

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. In the last week, Bondly has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bondly has a market cap of $15.74 million and approximately $959,623.00 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bondly coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00060983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00024790 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $289.93 or 0.00764514 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00084204 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00042014 BTC.

Bondly Coin Profile

Bondly (CRYPTO:BONDLY) is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance . The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Bondly Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

