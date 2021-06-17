BonFi (BNF) Price Down 22% Over Last Week

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 17th. One BonFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. BonFi has a market cap of $1.25 million and $1.12 million worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BonFi has traded 22% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00026487 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00060180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $286.88 or 0.00755841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00084426 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00042913 BTC.

BonFi Coin Profile

BonFi is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BonFi is bon.finance . BonFi’s official message board is medium.com/bonfiorg . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

Buying and Selling BonFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BonFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

