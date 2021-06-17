Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Price Target Raised to C$3.00

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$3.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 42.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Acumen Capital upped their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Bonterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.00.

Shares of Bonterra Energy stock traded down C$0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.24. 38,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.94, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.09. Bonterra Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.02 and a 52 week high of C$5.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$175.72 million and a P/E ratio of -7.30.

In related news, Director George Frederick Fink bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,246.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,253,937 shares in the company, valued at C$17,899,716.11. Insiders have purchased 25,000 shares of company stock worth $107,624 in the last ninety days.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

