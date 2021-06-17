Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CFO Sells $421,333.71 in Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BKNG traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,294.54. 13,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,141. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,532.83 and a 1-year high of $2,516.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,347.95. The company has a market capitalization of $94.20 billion, a PE ratio of 134.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 5.9% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 69.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 5.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Booking by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

