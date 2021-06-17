Boomer (OTCMKTS:BOMH) and Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Head-To-Head Contrast

Boomer (OTCMKTS:BOMH) and Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Boomer and Lindblad Expeditions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boomer N/A N/A N/A Lindblad Expeditions N/A -284.03% -17.95%

This table compares Boomer and Lindblad Expeditions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boomer $11.47 million 0.96 -$15.56 million N/A N/A Lindblad Expeditions $82.36 million 10.09 -$98.74 million ($1.94) -8.54

Boomer has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lindblad Expeditions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Boomer and Lindblad Expeditions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boomer 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lindblad Expeditions 0 2 0 0 2.00

Lindblad Expeditions has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.63%. Given Lindblad Expeditions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lindblad Expeditions is more favorable than Boomer.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.5% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Boomer Company Profile

Boomer Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various wellness products and services. It operates through Boomer E-Commerce, Boomer Wholesale, and Boomer Vietnam divisions. The company is involved in the research, development, acquisition, licensing, and sale of specialized natural products, including pain relief roll-ons; instafreeze pain rubs; immune gummies and tinctures, immune shots, and immune strength packages; pet supplements; massage oils; libido-enhancing supplements; and sunscreen products and lip balms. It also provides cloth face masks, gloves, gaiters, gowns, PPE pack covers, safety glasses, and sanitizers. The company sells its products online at BoomerNaturals.com, BoomerNaturalsWholesale. com, CVS.com, and TommyBahamaWellness.com, as well as though Boomer Naturals retail stores, approximately 8,000 CVS retail locations, Tommy Bahama retail locations, resorts and golf shops, chiropractic offices, specialty stores, and nail salons. Boomer Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours. It offers its services through expeditions.com and nathab.com websites. The company has a strategic alliance with the National Geographic Society. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

