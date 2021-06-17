Boosted Finance (BOOST) Price Tops $9.23 on Exchanges

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. In the last week, Boosted Finance has traded down 30.1% against the US dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can now be bought for about $9.23 or 0.00024548 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $552,654.91 and approximately $11,967.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00058348 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00140517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.49 or 0.00179431 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000219 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $334.19 or 0.00888461 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,704.68 or 1.00240136 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Boosted Finance Coin Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

