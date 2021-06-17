Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to “Buy”

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $92.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $65.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.26% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.86.
Shares of BOOT opened at $75.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Boot Barn has a one year low of $17.87 and a one year high of $80.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 2.96.
In related news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $962,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 2,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $181,892.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,835 shares of company stock valued at $11,382,318 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Boot Barn by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 171,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,594,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,600,000 after purchasing an additional 737,361 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth approximately $701,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Boot Barn by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period.
Boot Barn Company Profile
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing
Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.