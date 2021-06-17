Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to “Buy”

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $92.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $65.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.86.

Shares of BOOT opened at $75.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Boot Barn has a one year low of $17.87 and a one year high of $80.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 2.96.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Boot Barn had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $962,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 2,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $181,892.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,835 shares of company stock valued at $11,382,318 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Boot Barn by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 171,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,594,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,600,000 after purchasing an additional 737,361 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth approximately $701,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Boot Barn by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

