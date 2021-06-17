BoringDAO (BOR) Price Reaches $378.56

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. BoringDAO has a total market cap of $39.78 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BoringDAO has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. One BoringDAO coin can currently be bought for about $378.56 or 0.00998206 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BoringDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00060983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00024790 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.93 or 0.00764514 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00084204 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00042014 BTC.

BoringDAO Profile

BOR is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,086 coins. BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com . The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

BoringDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BoringDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoringDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.