Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,491 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.11% of Boston Properties worth $17,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 730.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $121.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.87. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $124.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.32%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total value of $526,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,786,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $6,233,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

BXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.69.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

