Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $109.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.69.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

NYSE BXP opened at $121.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.87. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $124.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $531,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $6,233,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $894,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 63,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,207,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,113,000 after purchasing an additional 579,990 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.