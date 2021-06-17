Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) CAO Jonathan Monson Sells 8,833 Shares

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) CAO Jonathan Monson sold 8,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $377,699.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,072.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jonathan Monson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00.

BSX traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.37. The stock had a trading volume of 280,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,675,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 433.50, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $44.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.05.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

