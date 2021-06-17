Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) CAO Jonathan Monson Sells 8,833 Shares

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) CAO Jonathan Monson sold 8,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $377,699.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,072.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Jonathan Monson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 14th, Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00.
BSX traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.37. The stock had a trading volume of 280,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,675,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 433.50, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $44.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.05.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.
About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
