BOX Token (BOX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.34 Million

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 17th. One BOX Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0335 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BOX Token has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. BOX Token has a market cap of $3.34 million and $63.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BOX Token

BOX Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. The official website for BOX Token is box.la . BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888 . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

BOX Token Coin Trading

