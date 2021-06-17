Bp Plc Buys 56,750 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Bp Plc boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 626.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,750 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $13,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

LHX traded down $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $221.16. The company had a trading volume of 19,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,604. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.78. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $224.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $555,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,111 shares of company stock worth $48,675,260 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.23.

L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

