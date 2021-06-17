Bp Plc Cuts Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Bp Plc cut its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,368 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc owned about 0.05% of Fastenal worth $14,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,817,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,413,000 after purchasing an additional 792,222 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,941,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,850,000 after acquiring an additional 280,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,996,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,896,000 after acquiring an additional 102,764 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,060,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,781,000 after acquiring an additional 25,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,001,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,036,000 after acquiring an additional 50,834 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FAST stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.92. The company had a trading volume of 134,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.26. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $40.44 and a fifty-two week high of $54.32. The stock has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FAST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

