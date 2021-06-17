Bp Plc Cuts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bp Plc lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 21,223 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $22,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.2% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $18,772,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,988 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 55.6% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 12.4% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.9% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.35. 350,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,298,014. The stock has a market cap of $204.37 billion, a PE ratio of 61.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.39. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.57 and a 1 year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,821 shares of company stock worth $20,450,895 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.51.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.