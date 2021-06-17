Bp Plc Has $15.19 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bp Plc lessened its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22,229 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $15,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% in the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $1,548,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 234,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,084,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,916,000 after purchasing an additional 124,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.6% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.54. The stock had a trading volume of 27,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,600. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $66.45 and a 1-year high of $101.28.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $196,392.69. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,640,009.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $782,295.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379,902 shares in the company, valued at $37,956,008.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,382 shares of company stock worth $21,837,281. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.60.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

