Bp Plc Has $48.99 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bp Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,805 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,916 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.7% of Bp Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bp Plc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $48,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the first quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 7,608 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABT traded up $1.82 on Thursday, hitting $111.88. The stock had a trading volume of 144,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,717,528. The stock has a market cap of $198.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.07. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $86.16 and a 52-week high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

