Bp Plc Reduces Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Bp Plc reduced its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,571 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc owned approximately 0.79% of Palomar worth $13,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Palomar by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Palomar by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,121,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Palomar by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Palomar by 159.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,810,000 after buying an additional 483,445 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palomar alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLMR. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upgraded Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $890,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Britt Morries sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $196,509.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,300 shares of company stock worth $2,793,885. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.33. 3,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,515. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $121.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.69 and a beta of -0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.18.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. Palomar had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $49.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.11 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.