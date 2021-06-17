Bp Plc Sells 15,936 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bp Plc cut its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,936 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for about 0.8% of Bp Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bp Plc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $23,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Deere & Company by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,464,031,000 after acquiring an additional 253,994 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,768,939,000 after purchasing an additional 153,433 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,219 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,811,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,102,000 after buying an additional 38,969 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $1,006,240,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.22.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $11.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $324.59. 140,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,484. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $368.39. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $148.19 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The stock has a market cap of $101.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

