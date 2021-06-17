Bp Plc Sells 17,602 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Bp Plc lowered its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,602 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc owned 0.24% of Oshkosh worth $19,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.07.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $498,211.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,930.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $2,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,080,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,757 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,046. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE OSK traded down $7.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.29. 14,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,882. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $137.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.00.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

