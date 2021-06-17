Bp Plc Sells 18,432 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bp Plc decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,432 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.79.

NYSE:JPM traded down $4.16 on Thursday, reaching $152.11. 1,089,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,489,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $90.78 and a 52 week high of $167.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.