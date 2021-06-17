Bp Plc Sells 41,518 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Bp Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,518 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc owned about 0.06% of Magna International worth $16,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Magna International by 21.3% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 63,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Magna International by 24.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,954,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Magna International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,839,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Magna International by 6,944.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Magna International during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGA stock traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.03. 99,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.59. Magna International Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.37 and a 12-month high of $104.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MGA. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.47.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

