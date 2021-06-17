Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 109.20 ($1.43). Breedon Group shares last traded at GBX 105.80 ($1.38), with a volume of 1,731,786 shares.

BREE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 111 ($1.45) price target on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 99.50 ($1.30).

Get Breedon Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 52.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 103.98.

In other news, insider Rob Wood sold 42,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23), for a total transaction of £39,856 ($52,072.12).

Breedon Group Company Profile (LON:BREE)

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Breedon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breedon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.