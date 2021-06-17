Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) and Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) Financial Survey

Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) and Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.9% of Liquid Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of Bridgeline Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Bridgeline Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Liquid Media Group and Bridgeline Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquid Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Bridgeline Digital 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Liquid Media Group and Bridgeline Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquid Media Group -1,852.80% -58.59% -37.52% Bridgeline Digital -21.28% -52.74% -16.64%

Volatility & Risk

Liquid Media Group has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridgeline Digital has a beta of 2.92, indicating that its share price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liquid Media Group and Bridgeline Digital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquid Media Group $40,000.00 499.23 -$4.64 million N/A N/A Bridgeline Digital $10.91 million 1.45 $330,000.00 ($0.59) -4.15

Bridgeline Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Liquid Media Group.

Summary

Bridgeline Digital beats Liquid Media Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liquid Media Group

Liquid Media Group Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company. The company provides video game products primarily for the casual-game consumers; and publishes video games for interactive entertainment hardware platforms. It also offers VFX and animation production, broadcasting, and other streaming services; and distributes third-party film and TV content through its digital platforms. Liquid Media Group Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives. The company also provides Bridgeline Unbound Marketing, an online marketing management solution that helps marketers drive to their sites through personalized and targeted marketing automation flows; and Bridgeline Unbound Insights to manage, measure, and optimize web properties by recording detailed events and mining data for statistical analysis. In addition, it offers Bridgeline Unbound Social, a social media management solution that empowers customers to set up customized watch lists; and Bridgeline Unbound Franchises, a web content management and e-commerce platform to multi-unit organizations and franchises. Further, the company provides digital strategy, web design and development, usability engineering, information architecture, and search engine optimization services; application monitoring, emergency response, version control, load balancing, managed firewall security, and virus protection services; and shared, dedicated, and Software as a Service hosting services. Further, it offers OrchestraCMS by Bridgeline and Celebros Search by Bridgeline digital solutions. It serves vertical markets, such as financial services, retail brand names, health services and life sciences, technology, credit unions and regional banks, and associations and foundations through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

