Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 56.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $76.86 on Thursday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.68 and a 52-week high of $78.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

WPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

