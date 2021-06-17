Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 17,759 Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,072,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $513,023,000 after purchasing an additional 394,010 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,668,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,449,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,320,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,448,000 after acquiring an additional 180,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,020,000. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $224,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,828,179 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.40.

SIGI opened at $77.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.04 and a 52 week high of $78.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.73. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $803.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

