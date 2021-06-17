Brinker Capital Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,058 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEG. Seaport Res Ptn raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.55.

PEG opened at $61.23 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.28.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $309,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,567 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,551. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

