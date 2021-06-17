Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,067 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 9,665,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $51,370,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,125,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,467,000 after purchasing an additional 685,208 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,568,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,732,000 after purchasing an additional 228,129 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 127,794 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $38.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $43.23. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99 and a beta of 1.15.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $285.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other ACI Worldwide news, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 22,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $884,730.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet O. Estep sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $497,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,138 shares of company stock worth $2,645,836 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.