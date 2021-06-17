Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 607.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,119 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 0.94. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EDU. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.99.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

