Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,779 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 895.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

GH stock opened at $117.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 0.51. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.50 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 21.29 and a quick ratio of 20.99.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

GH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Samir Kaul sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $792,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,059 shares in the company, valued at $643,595.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $71,064.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,358.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 419,178 shares of company stock valued at $65,042,089 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

