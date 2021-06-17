Brinker Capital Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HCA. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $206.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $217.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.85.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

In other news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $1,072,729.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,256,226.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $714,988.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,950 shares of company stock worth $69,846,314 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

