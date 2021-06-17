Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.14% of AngioDynamics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANGO. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,272,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,161,000 after purchasing an additional 55,291 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,270 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 49,610 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 14,468 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $83,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,421.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

ANGO stock opened at $25.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $25.75. The stock has a market cap of $966.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.97.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 61.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $71.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

