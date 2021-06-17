Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,663 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cree by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cree by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Cree by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,116 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Cree by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,065 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cree by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Charter Equity upgraded Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Cree from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.46.

Cree stock opened at $93.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.62. Cree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.39 and a 52 week high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.39 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 60.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

