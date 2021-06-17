Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,093 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Credicorp by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 10.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 9.5% in the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 87,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 47,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Credicorp stock opened at $117.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $110.47 and a twelve month high of $169.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.23.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). Credicorp had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $906.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.13 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

