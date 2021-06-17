Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New Investment in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,779,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,380,000 after purchasing an additional 375,607 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,345,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,833,000 after purchasing an additional 80,106 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at $649,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at $37,321,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.43.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $921,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,851 shares in the company, valued at $3,947,862.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 10,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $923,983.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,586.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,330 shares of company stock worth $3,074,575 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $95.79 on Thursday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $41.76 and a one year high of $96.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.21.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $885.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

