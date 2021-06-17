Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 74.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 33.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME opened at $218.85 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $221.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $78.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.04.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

CME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.69.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,214,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

