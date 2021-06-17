Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 66.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3,867.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 134,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,199,000 after buying an additional 56,309 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

FMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.80.

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $84.72 on Thursday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $86.86. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of -192.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. On average, analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.5771 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 466.67%.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.