Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 19,077 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 53.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,077 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GDDY. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

NYSE GDDY opened at $84.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.05. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $901.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $242,512.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,945,442.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

