Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 56,384 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 78.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 56,384 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,666,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $374,685,000 after acquiring an additional 207,492 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Cognex by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cognex by 14.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 93,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after buying an additional 11,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $79.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.13 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.55. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.57.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

