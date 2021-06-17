Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 9,089 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,089 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 54.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $133.22 on Thursday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $141.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 66.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 93.72%. The business had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.66%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $486,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,912.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $90,622.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,599.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $726,969 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on COR. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.44.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

