Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,749 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FFIV. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.07.

Shares of FFIV opened at $188.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.79 and a 12-month high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.71.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.44, for a total value of $54,293.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total transaction of $500,990.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,572,354.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,770 shares of company stock valued at $2,967,194 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

